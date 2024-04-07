Menu

Fire

Bus catches fire at Winnipeg Transit garage; no one was injured

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted April 7, 2024 12:23 pm
1 min read
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it is not considered suspicious. View image in full screen
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it is not considered suspicious. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma
No one was hurt in a Saturday night  fire at a Winnipeg Transit garage.

Firefighters were called to the Fort Rouge Garage around 10:37 p.m., finding a bus on fire in one of the bays.

Crews worked quickly and declared the fire under control around 11 p.m.

No one was inside the garage at the time, and the building was ventilated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it is not considered suspicious.

 

