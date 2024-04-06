Menu

Crime

3 teens in custody following assault at Calgary’s Market Mall

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 7:41 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say three teens are in custody following an assault at Market Mall just before 3 p.m. Saturday. SDV
Calgary police say three teens are in custody following an assault at Market Mall just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, one person was approached by the youths in the mall’s food court, who then proceeded to assault him.

Police said at the time of the assault, “the victim believed the youths were in the possession of a firearm.”

Police said officers arriving on scene were able to quickly locate the trio at a nearby transit shelter.

“A cannister of bear spray was seized from one of the suspects. The three suspects, aged 14 to 15, are currently in police custody,” Calgary police said in a news release Saturday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is being asked to contact Calgary police.

