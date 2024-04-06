Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market opens season in new home

The sun shone down on the first Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market in its new home in the Landmark District.

“It’s a fantastic day to be here, it’s buzzing at the Kelowna Farmers’ Market today for the opening day, it’s just magical,” said Frances Callaghan, executive director of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market.

The layout is much different than its last location on the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road. The new market at the Landmark District winds through the buildings offering shade, spots to sit and live music.

“It’s more spacious here, we have more zones, a food court area, jugglers, more musicians, lots of parking,” said Callaghan.

Callaghan says the vendors are not out in full force just yet, many of the farmers have yet to return as they are waiting for their harvests. In the meantime, there are a few farmers with some winter crops and greens as well as artisans, crafters, brewers and more.

“I am really excited, I think there are some kinks to work out as with any new change, but I think that this is a really good step in the journey of the Kelowna market,” said Theresa Cashen co-owner of Wild Ambition Brewing. “It’s got a nice community feel having us interspersed in the buildings and along the street.”

Market vendor and forager, Scott Moran says the new market is an opportunity to build something unique in the valley.

“This is providing an outlet for things that otherwise wouldn’t have one and this is also ground zero for developing a culture, an Okanagan style of food,” said Moran. “The only way to create something that you wouldn’t be able to replicate somewhere else is by having these small local producers with unique offerings.”

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market will take over the Landmark District every Wednesday with a smaller market and in full force every Saturday until October.