Canada

Saskatchewan World War II veteran honoured at statue unveiling Saturday

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 6:54 pm
2 min read
104-year-old Canadian veteran Nick Kuzuska said he spent eight days in Normandy during the war. View image in full screen
104-year-old Canadian veteran Nick Kuzuska said he spent eight days in Normandy during the war. Moosa Imran / Global News
A 104-year-old Saskatchewan World War II veteran was presented with the French Legion of Honour medal on Saturday for his contribution in the liberation of France.

Canadian veteran Nick Kuzuska said he spent eight days in Normandy before he was sent back to England.

“The war was the first job I took,” said Kuzuska.

After, he returned to his home in Saskatchewan where he was a farmer.

“My family was back here in Canada,” he said.

French Legion of Honour medal View image in full screen
French Legion of Honour medal. Moosa Imran / Global News

Historian Kelsey Lonie with the Royal Regina Rifles Trust Committee said the medal has been awarded to almost 1,200 veterans across the nation, 92 of whom are from Saskatchewan.

An eight-foot bronze statue commissioned by the Royal Regina Rifles was also unveiled on Saturday to mark their 80th anniversary and role in WWII, D-day in particular.

Saskatchewan World War II veteran honoured at statue unveiling Saturday - image View image in full screen
Moosa Imran
Kuzuska said the statue is “outstanding.”

The statue was in Regina on Saturday for a public commemoration outside of the Legislative Building before being shipped to France as a gift to the city of Bretteville-Sur-Mer to mark the alliance between France and Canada.

Lieutenant-colonel Ed Staniowski, a retired member of the Canadian Armed Forces Royal Regina Rifles said he felt an immense sense of pride watching the statue being unveiled.

“My parents immigrated after the war from Europe. Both my mother and my father fought in the second World War — my mother was a nurse actually and my father was in the infantry,” he said.

He called it a thrill to see the legacy of the regiment continuing.

Sculptor Don Begg said he tried to put the emotions of fear and determination into the face of the statue he created.

Saskatchewan World War II veteran honoured at statue unveiling Saturday - image View image in full screen
Moosa Imran / Global News

“When you make something in bronze, it is going to last for thousands of years after we are long gone so you always try to do your best because you won’t be around to make excuses” Begg joked.

He said he hopes people will recognize the men and women who fought for their country and that most volunteered for their nation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

