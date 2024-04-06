Woman rescued from house fire in Irricana, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters had to rescue a woman in Irricana, Alta., early Saturday morning after smoke and flames consumed her home.

RCMP said officers were initially called to the home on Gib Bell Close around 5:30 a.m. for a welfare check.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the house and immediately called fire crews for support. Police officers tried to enter the home but could not.

The fire had spread to an attached garage.

Additional RCMP, fire department and EMS support services arrived and firefighters were able to get into the house and rescue the woman.

She was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to Calgary’s Foothills Hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.