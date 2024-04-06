Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman rescued from house fire in Irricana, Alta.

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 2:38 pm
1 min read
An RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
Firefighters rescued a woman in Irricana, Alta., early Saturday morning after smoke and flames consumed her home. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters had to rescue a woman in Irricana, Alta., early Saturday morning after smoke and flames consumed her home.

RCMP said officers were initially called to the home on Gib Bell Close around 5:30 a.m. for a welfare check.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the house and immediately called fire crews for support. Police officers tried to enter the home but could not.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The fire had spread to an attached garage.

Additional RCMP, fire department and EMS support services arrived and firefighters were able to get into the house and rescue the woman.

She was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to Calgary’s Foothills Hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '1 dead after trailer ignites on Surrey driveway'
1 dead after trailer ignites on Surrey driveway
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices