Collision south of Edmonton claims life of 55-year-old

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision south of Edmonton overnight that claimed the life of a 55-year-old resident and injured two other people.

Police said three vehicles collided at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 2 on the east side of the overpass approaching Sparrow Drive.

Emergency crews said they treated one person who was in a small SUV, but they succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.

RCMP said the drivers and occupants of the other two vehicles involved were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an initial investigation has revealed that neither road conditions, weather, nor impairment were factors in the collision.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation.