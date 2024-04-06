Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Collision south of Edmonton claims life of 55-year-old

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision south of Edmonton overnight that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Edmonton resident. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision south of Edmonton overnight that involved three vehicles. Global Edmonton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision south of Edmonton overnight that claimed the life of a 55-year-old resident and injured two other people.

Police said three vehicles collided at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 2 on the east side of the overpass approaching Sparrow Drive.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Emergency crews said they treated one person who was in a small SUV, but they succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.

RCMP said the drivers and occupants of the other two vehicles involved were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an initial investigation has revealed that neither road conditions, weather, nor impairment were factors in the collision.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices