Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government cracking down on organized crime with new bills

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 9:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba government cracking down on organized crime with new bills'
Manitoba government cracking down on organized crime with new bills
The Manitoba government has introduced two bills aimed at cracking down on drug trafficking and organized crime.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government has introduced two bills aimed at cracking down on drug trafficking and organized crime.

The proposed unexplained wealth act would make amendments to current legislation allowing the seizure of assets that are proceeds of a crime or were used to commit one.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says investigators would have the power to force numbered corporations to disclose information about the owners of a property, as well business partners and corporate directors.

Similar legislation has been introduced in British Columbia, where the government can request owners of luxury houses and cars explain where they got their money.

Trending Now

Wayne Balcaen, Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative justice critic, says the amendments appear to be redundant as there are already civil forfeiture proceedings under the Criminal Property Forfeiture Act.

The NDP government also introduced a bill that would make it easier for police to seize vehicles with aftermarket changes, including hidden compartments.

Advertisement
More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices