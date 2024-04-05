Manitoba government cracking down on organized crime with new bills

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has introduced two bills aimed at cracking down on drug trafficking and organized crime.

The proposed unexplained wealth act would make amendments to current legislation allowing the seizure of assets that are proceeds of a crime or were used to commit one.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says investigators would have the power to force numbered corporations to disclose information about the owners of a property, as well business partners and corporate directors.

Similar legislation has been introduced in British Columbia, where the government can request owners of luxury houses and cars explain where they got their money.

Wayne Balcaen, Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative justice critic, says the amendments appear to be redundant as there are already civil forfeiture proceedings under the Criminal Property Forfeiture Act.

The NDP government also introduced a bill that would make it easier for police to seize vehicles with aftermarket changes, including hidden compartments.