Celebration of life planned for Penticton, B.C.’s beloved fallen goose

The community of Penticton, B.C., is mourning the loss of its beloved unofficial mascot.

A broken-winged goose named Kevin has been waddling around Penticton since 2022. He was often spotted on the beach of Okanagan Lake, gaining him his local celebrity status.

Over the past few years, his unofficial group of caregivers called “Team Kevin” have kept the goose fed, photographed and feeling loved.

View image in full screen Kevin the goose on the beach of Okanagan Lake in Penticton. Old School Penticton / Facebook

However, the goose was taken to a vet last week after an unleashed dog broke its leg, marking the second dog attack in three weeks. Kevin did not survive.

His human “flock” has been left reeling, and a celebration of life has been planned for Sunday at Slackwater Brewing in Penticton.

Community members are invited to gather and remember their beloved goose from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our community recently lost a dear friend,” read the Slackwater celebration post.

As part of Sunday’s celebration, proceeds from beer sales and Kevin-themed commemorative merchandise from The Graphically Hip will be donated to the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

International artist Kindrie Grove will also be painting live onsite. The finished art project will go on display at the Aurora Matheson Fine Art Gallery when finished.

“The Interior Wildlife Rehab Centre is the only licensed wildlife rehabilitation centre in the Okanagan north of Oliver,” read the Slackwater Brewing post.

“They are a non-profit and they are funded solely by private donations, community grants and local business supporters. Their Mission is to advocate for peaceful co-existence of humans and wildlife. Our hope is to educate the community about their efforts and contribute a nice donation in Kevin’s name.”