Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Grand Forks, B.C. man faces manslaughter charge in 2023 shooting death: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 6:34 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. man is facing a manslaughter charge, police say, following a year-long investigation into a shooting death.

On Friday, Grand Forks RCMP said local resident Sean Tiessen has been charged in the death of a 33-year-old man during the early hours of April 16, 2023.

According to police, officers were called to a rural residence following a report of a man being shot inside a home along Granby Road.

Click to play video: '1 injured in downtown Vancouver shooting, no arrests'
1 injured in downtown Vancouver shooting, no arrests

Emergency crews tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a 43-year-old man was taken into custody but was later released. They added that both parties knew each other.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Fifty weeks later, police said Tiessen, now 44, has been charged, although he is out on bail and has a court appearance later this month.

Trending Now

The court also issued a publication ban.

“As the matter is now before the courts, no further details may be shared,” said the RCMP, which thanked the community “for their patience while investigators thoroughly completed all aspects to bring this matter before the courts.”

Click to play video: 'Man dead after daytime shooting in Brampton'
Man dead after daytime shooting in Brampton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices