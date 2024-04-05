Grand Forks, B.C. man faces manslaughter charge in 2023 shooting death: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man is facing a manslaughter charge, police say, following a year-long investigation into a shooting death.

On Friday, Grand Forks RCMP said local resident Sean Tiessen has been charged in the death of a 33-year-old man during the early hours of April 16, 2023.

According to police, officers were called to a rural residence following a report of a man being shot inside a home along Granby Road.

1:40 1 injured in downtown Vancouver shooting, no arrests

Emergency crews tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a 43-year-old man was taken into custody but was later released. They added that both parties knew each other.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Fifty weeks later, police said Tiessen, now 44, has been charged, although he is out on bail and has a court appearance later this month.

The court also issued a publication ban.

“As the matter is now before the courts, no further details may be shared,” said the RCMP, which thanked the community “for their patience while investigators thoroughly completed all aspects to bring this matter before the courts.”