Kingston clinic accepting new patients schedules next ‘rostering day’ — with changes

A Kingston, Ont., clinic that saw hundreds of people line up for the chance to sign up with a doctor earlier this year is getting ready to do it again.

But a new partnership with the Frontenac Lennox and Addington Ontario Health Team (FLA OHT) will mean changes to who is eligible to register with the clinic this time around.

A notice posted on CDK Family Medicine and Walk-In Clinic’s website says it will hold its next “rostering day” Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Sutherland Drive clinic previously said staff was able to register roughly 600 patients over two rostering days held in late February.

View image in full screen People lined up for hours before the clinic opened for the first rostering day in February. Paul Soucy/Global News

While the first rostering days were open to anyone — and saw hundreds line up including some who camped out overnight — the clinic says it will now only be accepting new patients who live in a specific geographical area of the city.

The clinic’s catchment area stretches west to east from Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard to roughly the Cataraqui River, and from Highway 401 in the north down to the shores of Lake Ontario in the south.

View image in full screen A map shows CDK clinic’s new catchment area. Handout

The change is part of a broader effort led by FLA OHT to see as many as 9,000 people who currently don’t have a primary care provider attached to a care team close to their home — dubbed Health Homes — within the next six to 12 months.

Under the plan, CDK is among three primary care providers that will be attaching patients from within their catchment areas only.

The other Health Homes — East End Health Home and Greater Napanee Health Home — will be accepting patients later this year. More details about the Home Health plan is available on the FLA OHT website.

‘Please come prepared’

According to the CDK website, Saturday’s rostering day will be limited to 100 qualified patients and their immediate family members.

Those living in the catchment area who are without a doctor should pre-register on the CDK website before attending with an Ontario health card and government ID that shows residency in the catchment area.

The clinic says those with disabilities or transportation issues can have a family member or representative attend on their behalf as long as they bring the patient’s health card and government identification.

Officials estimate 300 patients will be accepted over the span of six to eight hours on Saturday but warn wait times “will be significant.”

View image in full screen People lined up down the block in February. Paul Soucy/Global News

“Please come prepared and with realistic expectations and use your discretion whether attending a CDK Rostering Day is suitable for you,” a statement on the clinic’s website reads in part.

“Due to staffing issues and lack of government funding, we have defined clear rostering limits for each CDK Rostering Day based on our time and capacity.”

The clinic stresses those who don’t live in the defined geographic boundaries will not be rostered and should not attend a rostering day event.

In all, CDK says it has signed 1,580 people up with a doctor through a variety of avenues including the previous rostering days and referrals from Health Care Connect, retired doctor’s practices, and its own walk-in clinic.

The success has meant the clinic has increased the number of new patients it is aiming to register to 4,150, according to its website.

An ongoing doctor shortage in the Kingston area has left tens of thousands of people without a primary care provider.