Politics

Danielle Smith says carbon pricing policy has changed since her past comments about benefits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carbon tax hike: Premiers Danielle Smith, Blaine Higgs pressed on alternative climate plan'
Carbon tax hike: Premiers Danielle Smith, Blaine Higgs pressed on alternative climate plan
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 28, 2024) A House of Commons committee hearing on carbon pricing was held in Ottawa on Thursday – Mar 28, 2024
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can no longer defend his carbon tax after hiking the cost since it was introduced.

Smith says if Trudeau needs to point to a comment she made three years ago, that means he can’t defend his current stance.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb.5, 2024. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb.5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau turned down a call from some premiers to convene a first ministers’ meeting on the federal levy.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau says such a meeting is unnecessary and that Smith appears to have flip-flopped on the program.

He pointed to a video of Smith speaking about the potential benefits of carbon levy rebates in 2021.

Trending Now

Smith, along with the premiers of Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, have written open letters with their requests on the carbon price as they continue to voice concerns over its impact on affordability.

Click to play video: 'Some premiers would rather ‘complain’ than make carbon price alternative: Trudeau'
Some premiers would rather ‘complain’ than make carbon price alternative: Trudeau
© 2024 The Canadian Press

