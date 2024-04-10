Menu

Entertainment

‘Fallout’ TV show: Walton Goggins on playing The Ghoul, minus a nose

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Walton Goggins talks ‘Fallout’, playing The Ghoul and shares the magic behind his lack of a nose
WATCH: Coinciding with the release of the highly-anticipated, video-game-inspired Amazon Prime series ‘Fallout’, Global’s Chris Jancelewicz sat down with Walton Goggins — who stars as The Ghoul — to chat about his experience working on the series and whether or not he’s played the beloved Bethesda games before, among other things.
Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in 'Fallout' View image in full screen
Walton Goggins stars as The Ghoul in ‘Fallout.’. Courtesy of Prime Video

At long last, TV viewers will be able to venture into the Wasteland, also known as the last vestiges of post-apocalypse human civilization, in Fallout on Prime Video.

Based on the immensely popular video game series, Fallout tells the story of a world decimated by nuclear bomb strikes, and how humanity struggles to survive against all odds. A select group of people is fortunate enough to secure a spot in one of many luxury fallout shelters, called Vaults, while everyone else is forced to rely on themselves to keep living.

Set 200 years after the apocalypse, Fallout follows oblivious Vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) as she returns to the hellscape her ancestors left behind. What lies through the Vault doors is beyond imagination: mutated, enlarged animals, wide-ranging desertification, irradiated everything and an all-encompassing violence. Survival is no easy feat.

Elna Purnell stars as Lucy in 'Fallout' View image in full screen
Elna Purnell stars as Lucy in ‘Fallout.’. Courtesy of Prime Video
Eventually Lucy crosses paths with Wasteland denizen The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a mutated survivor of the nuclear holocaust who works as a bounty hunter. Minus a nose and irradiated to his very core, The Ghoul is horrifying, but somehow irresistibly charming. And violent.

Goggins is perfectly cast for this role — wry, commanding and a bit of a joker. Global News sat down with the actor for a brief chat about the series, whether or not he’s ever played the games (he hasn’t) and how it felt to act out the scene of humanity’s nuclear annihilation.

(You can watch the interview, top.)

All 8 episodes of ‘Fallout’ are available to stream on Prime Video as of 3 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on April 10.

