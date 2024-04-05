Police say false tip to blame for evacuation in downtown Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say a false tip is to blame for a decision in the early hours of Thursday to temporarily evacuate residents of a downtown for a police investigation.

In an update Friday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said a caller making a weapons report provided inaccurate information.

The information led to police evacuating those living on a section of Dunlop Street, between Toronto Street and Maple Street, just after midnight on Thursday morning.

Early yesterday morning, #BarriePolice responded to a weapons call at an apartment located on Dunlop St. W. After conducting a thorough and detailed investigation, detectives determined that when the call was received, inaccurate information had been provided by the caller. pic.twitter.com/iydb2aN4j5 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) April 5, 2024

At the time, a police spokesperson said the evacuation was necessary as a matter of public safety during the investigation and that a transit bus was provided to residents so they could stay warm.