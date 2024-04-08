Okanagan weather: Big warm-up through the week

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds rolled back into the valley to start the second week of April with temperatures climbing into the teens late in the day with a chance of showers

Some clouds are expected to linger into the day on Tuesday with a chance of showers as the mercury moves back into the mid-teens.

Sunnier conditions are expected to arrive Wednesday morning before the clouds roll back in and linger for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will jump from the mid-teens on Wednesday and Thursday to the upper teens on Friday.

Temperatures as high as 20 C may be reached with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday before cooler conditions return with a chance of showers on Sunday.

