Okanagan weather: Big warm-up through the week

Clouds rolled back into the valley to start the second week of April with temperatures climbing into the teens late in the day with a chance of showers
Some clouds are expected to linger into the day on Tuesday with a chance of showers as the mercury moves back into the mid-teens.
Sunnier conditions are expected to arrive Wednesday morning before the clouds roll back in and linger for the rest of the week.
Daytime highs will jump from the mid-teens on Wednesday and Thursday to the upper teens on Friday.
Temperatures as high as 20 C may be reached with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday before cooler conditions return with a chance of showers on Sunday.
