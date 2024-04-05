Player wins over $1.8 million in 4 slot machine jackpots at Caesars Palace

Send this page to someone via email

A gambler in Las Vegas, Nev. won over US$1.36 million (more than C$1.84 million) across four slot machine jackpots in two weeks, with the first three major victories earned in a mere three hours.

In a statement to Global News, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas called the gambler’s impressive winnings “a remarkable feat!”

The player, who has opted not to be named publicly, first found luck last week on a Dragon Link slot machine in the Caesars Palace casino on March 26. The gambler’s spin produced a US$125,000 (almost C$169,800) win.

Feeling lucky, the gambler decided to play on.

At the same type of Dragon Link machine, the player won another large prize, this one worth US$383,500 (about C$521,000).

Shortly after midnight on March 27, only three hours after winning the first jackpot, the player won a third jackpot of US$159,250 (around C$216,400).

Across all of the gambler’s winnings, they scored US$667,750 (more than C$907,300).

Then, in the early hours of Thursday, the player returned to the slot machines to make a US$2,500 (about C$3,400) bet. In their most remarkable jackpot yet, the player won US$692,500 (nearly C$940,900).

What are the odds of winning at a slot machine?

Most slot machine players do not win big like this lucky player in Las Vegas. Though individual slot machines create their own odds, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), slot machine odds are fixed.

That means no matter how a gambler plays, or how often, their odds of winning will always remain the same. Every spin carries the same odds.

According to the lotto authority, the odds of winning vary greatly from machine to machine but may be as low as one in 17,000,000 spins.

Compared to other casino games, slots favour the casino (the “house”) more. A tip listed on the OLG website says “Over the long run, the machine is guaranteed to make money.” Someone tell that to this lucky gambler.