Canada

Funeral to be held for Saskatchewan family who died in murder-suicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
A funeral is to be held for four members of a family who died in a murder-suicide in a rural Saskatchewan home last month. View image in full screen
A funeral is to be held for four members of a family who died in a murder-suicide in a rural Saskatchewan home last month. Andrew Benson / Global News
A funeral is to be held for four members of a family who died in a murder-suicide in a rural Saskatchewan home last month.

An obituary says the private service is for Gary, Joanne, Cory and Andrew Bender of Neudorf, about 130 kilometres east of Regina.

RCMP say a 34-year-old man killed three family members and then killed himself at the property in March.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police have not publicly released the names of the deceased.

The obituary says the family’s absence will be deeply felt by remaining relatives and friends.

Court documents say Andrew Bender, 34, had numerous convictions, including being found guilty of assaulting his father and resisting arrest in 2022.

Trending Now

The obituary has asked people to donate to the Saskatchewan Mental Health Association or other addiction treatment centres in lieu of flowers.

“Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for all of eternity,” it says.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

