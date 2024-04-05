Menu

Politics

New Brunswick’s health minister says he won’t run in upcoming election

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative health minister says he won't run in the upcoming election. MLA Bruce Fitch arrives at the New Brunswick legislative building to listen to the throne speech, in Fredericton, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative health minister says he won't run in the upcoming election. MLA Bruce Fitch arrives at the New Brunswick legislative building to listen to the throne speech, in Fredericton, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward. RSW
New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch says he won’t run in the upcoming provincial election.

He says that after 21 years as the Progressive Conservative member for Riverview, he is keeping a promise to his family that he won’t run again.

In his resignation letter Fitch thanked Premier Blaine Higgs, saying he believes in him.

He served under three premiers, spent two years as interim Progressive Conservative party leader, and for five years was mayor of the town of Riverview, located south of Moncton.

Fitch joins a long list of former Tory ministers, including Trevor Holder, Dorothy Shephard, Daniel Allain and Jeff Carr, who have decided not to run in the upcoming election.

The next provincial election is to be held on or before Oct. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

