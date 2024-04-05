Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Downtown revitalization on agenda for Winnipeg announcement Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
Revitalization announcement from Portage Place.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s premier and health minister are set to make an announcement about downtown revitalization Friday morning.

Wab Kinew and Uzoma Asagwara will be joined by Jim Ludlow of True North Real Estate Development and Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization for a press conference in front of the former IMAX theatre in Portage Place mall.

The future of the beleaguered downtown mall has been a topic of discussion for years in Winnipeg, with True North launching an ambitious proposal to completely revitalize the site last summer.

Click to play video: 'True North and SCO enter memorandum for redevelopments in Winnipeg'
True North and SCO enter memorandum for redevelopments in Winnipeg

At the time, the multifaceted, $500-million plans for the property included a complete overhaul into a three-part campus featuring a health-care hub, affordable housing, a grocery store, green space, and arts and culture services.

Story continues below advertisement

In November of last year, True North asked for a six-month extension on its bid to purchase the site.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The proposed overhaul of Portage Place isn’t the only project reimagining downtown Winnipeg. In spring 2022, the iconic Hudson’s Bay Company store at 450 Portage Ave. was formally gifted, as an act of reconciliation, to the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO).

Trending Now

The redevelopment of that site is anticipated to include almost 300 affordable housing units, as well as a child-care centre, a museum, an art gallery and restaurants.

Global News will stream the 11 a.m. media availability on this page.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier sets sights on revitalizing downtown Winnipeg'
Manitoba premier sets sights on revitalizing downtown Winnipeg
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices