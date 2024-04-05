Downtown revitalization on agenda for Winnipeg announcement Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier and health minister are set to make an announcement about downtown revitalization Friday morning.

Wab Kinew and Uzoma Asagwara will be joined by Jim Ludlow of True North Real Estate Development and Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization for a press conference in front of the former IMAX theatre in Portage Place mall.

The future of the beleaguered downtown mall has been a topic of discussion for years in Winnipeg, with True North launching an ambitious proposal to completely revitalize the site last summer.

At the time, the multifaceted, $500-million plans for the property included a complete overhaul into a three-part campus featuring a health-care hub, affordable housing, a grocery store, green space, and arts and culture services.

In November of last year, True North asked for a six-month extension on its bid to purchase the site.

The proposed overhaul of Portage Place isn’t the only project reimagining downtown Winnipeg. In spring 2022, the iconic Hudson’s Bay Company store at 450 Portage Ave. was formally gifted, as an act of reconciliation, to the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO).

The redevelopment of that site is anticipated to include almost 300 affordable housing units, as well as a child-care centre, a museum, an art gallery and restaurants.

