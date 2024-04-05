Alberta Electric System Operator issues provincial grid alert for 2nd time this week

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, the Alberta Electric System Operator has issued a grid alert for the province.

“The AESO has declared a grid alert as of 6:49 a.m. due to tight supply,” the non-profit organization posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday morning.

“Generation is slowly coming online, and we expect conditions to return to normal by 10 a.m.”

On Wednesday night, AESO issued a grid alert for the province “due to unexpected generation loss.” Forty-two minutes after it announced it had issued that grid alert, AESO posted on social media that it had lifted it.

Global News reached out to AESO for a statement after the alert was issued Friday morning.

“We are back into a tight supply situation this morning due to multiple generators being offline, low wind generation, and solar not yet producing any significant megawatts this morning,” Diane Kossman, a spokesperson for AESO, wrote in an email. “We have thermal generation coming online but it is slower than anticipated.

“On Wednesday, we had a large thermal generating unit unexpectedly drop off during evening peak, which meant we had to go into emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability.”

Kossman added there are “multiple generators returning to service today, which should alleviate any ongoing concerns.”

On its website, AESO offers energy conservation tips for Albertans, especially for peak hours of consumption. The organization says it issues grid alerts “when the power system is under stress and we’re preparing to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability.”

When that happens, Albertans are asked to reduce their electricity use to help reduce the chance of more serious action being taken in response to a grid alert, such as a rotating power outage.