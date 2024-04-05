New B.C. laws in place to protect vulnerable road users, cyclists

Send this page to someone via email

The province of B.C. has added new protections to keep vulnerable road users, like cyclists, safer.

Drivers will now have to keep a minimum distance of at least one metre when passing cyclists and at least a metre and a half when passing on highways or roads with speed limits above 50 km/h.

The new law is among several updates to the Motor Vehicle Act.

The framework around e-bikes has also been updated, which includes a new lower-powered class of e-bikes.

People 14 and older will be able to use a new class of e-bikes with age-appropriate safety precautions, including less power, lower maximum speeds and motors that only operate with pedalling.

“These new regulations will keep people safer on our roads and encourage even more use of active transportation,” said Rob Fleming, B.C. minister of transportation and infrastructure.

“It’s another step in modernizing our rules to keep up with new technologies that are changing how people are getting around.”

The province will also be prohibiting fully automated self-driving vehicles.

“HUB Cycling is delighted to see these steps toward modernizing the Motor Vehicle Act that better define and protect vulnerable road users, including people cycling,” said Laura Jane, HUB Cycling’s executive director.

“When more people take active and healthy transportation, our communities become happier, healthier and more sustainable.”

The government is also conducting a safety study for electric kick scooters.