Crime

SIRT to review RCMP’s response to wellness check after man dies in Britannia, Sask.

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team have been notified following an investigation of a man who later died in hospital after a wellness check was conducted. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team have been notified following an investigation of a man who later died in hospital after a wellness check was conducted. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team was notified after the death of a man in hospital following a wellness check at a residence in the RM of Britannia.

Maidstone RCMP were asked to make a wellness check on a man at 7:14 a.m. on Wednesday, but according o to the RCMP, “A physical check on the male was not completed.”

The RCMP was contacted again on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.

“Officers responded and located the male, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries. He later died in hospital. His family has been notified and victim services will be made available to them,” police said in a release.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, with assistance from North Battleford Forensic Identification Services, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the male’s death in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.”

Saskatchewan RCMP notified the SIRT of the incident. SIRT will investigate the Saskatchewan RCMP’s response to the initial request for the well-being check.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP is disclosing this as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency,” police said. “Any inquiries regarding this matter can be directed to SIRT.”

Saskatchewan RCMP will be conducting a separate internal investigation into this incident to determine adherence to policy and any associated conduct implications, according to the release.

