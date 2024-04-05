Menu

Politics

Justin Trudeau to make housing announcement in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 9:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces $1.5B Canada Rental Protection Fund'
Trudeau announces $1.5B Canada Rental Protection Fund
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 4, 2024) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Winnipeg on Thursday where he announced the federal government would start a $1.5- billion Canada Rental Protection Fund ahead of the 2024 federal budget. Trudeau says the fund will "mobilize investments in financing from the charitable sector, the private sector and other orders of government in order to maximize the ability to acquire and protect affordable housing."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Calgary today as part of a campaign-style pre-budget tour across the country.

Trudeau is also scheduled to take part in a fireside chat this afternoon with members of the local business community.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The visit comes a day after a stop in Winnipeg.

The prime minister on Thursday announced a new $1.5-billion housing fund that he says will help non-profits acquire more rental units across Canada and ensure they remain affordable.

The Canada Rental Protection Fund will provide $1 billion in loans and $470 million in contributions to non-profits and other partners to help them acquire affordable rental units.

The fund will be part of the federal budget, which is set to be tabled on April 16.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

