Justin Trudeau to make housing announcement in Calgary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Calgary today as part of a campaign-style pre-budget tour across the country.

Trudeau is also scheduled to take part in a fireside chat this afternoon with members of the local business community.

The visit comes a day after a stop in Winnipeg.

The prime minister on Thursday announced a new $1.5-billion housing fund that he says will help non-profits acquire more rental units across Canada and ensure they remain affordable.

The Canada Rental Protection Fund will provide $1 billion in loans and $470 million in contributions to non-profits and other partners to help them acquire affordable rental units.

The fund will be part of the federal budget, which is set to be tabled on April 16.