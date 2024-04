See more sharing options

Toronto police say a woman in her 60s has died after she was hit by a car in the city’s north end on Thursday night.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened just after 10 p.m. near Wilson Avenue and Avenue Road.

A woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police initially said.

In a later update, police said the woman died in hospital from her injuries.

The area was closed for the investigation.

