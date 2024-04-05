Menu

Traffic

Man dead, another seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 6:26 am
Police on scene following a fatal crash in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal crash in Mississauga. Global News
Peel Regional Police say a man has died and another has serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Police said the three-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News they transported two people to hospital.

In a later update, police said a man died and a second man was in life-threatening condition.

The intersection was closed for the investigation. There is no word on the cause of the crash.

