Man dead, another seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man has died and another has serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Police said the three-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News they transported two people to hospital.

In a later update, police said a man died and a second man was in life-threatening condition.

The intersection was closed for the investigation. There is no word on the cause of the crash.

