Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

New drone images reveal orca calf trapped off B.C. coast is female

By Dirk Meissner The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 8:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Dramatic rescue of stranded B.C. orphaned orca calf considered: ‘Anything’s on the table’'
Dramatic rescue of stranded B.C. orphaned orca calf considered: ‘Anything’s on the table’
An orphaned orca calf has been stuck in a lagoon off the coast of Vancouver Island since the death of its mother nearly two weeks prior. As Neetu Garcha explains, after being unable to coax the killer whale into the open ocean, rescue teams are now considering airlifting it to safety.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The young killer whale stranded in the lagoon off Vancouver Island is a girl.

A statement from the Fisheries Department on Friday says drone images have determined that the calf given the First Nation name Kiisahi? is, or Brave Little Hunter, is female.

It says the calf remains active in the lagoon and crews are monitoring her with minimal disturbance.

Click to play video: 'Plan in place to rescue orphaned orca'
Plan in place to rescue orphaned orca

The department says a rescue operation to transfer her to an open ocean net pen is likely to begin early next week. Access to the lagoon will be closed to all but essential personnel at that time.

Story continues below advertisement

The calf was left alone on March 23 when her mother, who was pregnant, was stranded and died in the lagoon during a low tide.

Rescuers say they will search the ocean off Vancouver Island for the calf’s pod, hoping to reunite her with her family once she is transferred to a net pen after the rescue.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Ehattesaht First Nation located in Zeballos has been leading the rescue operation along with the Fisheries Department and other marine mammal experts.

Chief Simon John said he expects the Jet Ranger helicopter that the band has for forestry work will be used to look for the calf’s family pod.

Click to play video: 'Uncertain fate for young orca stranded on Vancouver Island'
Uncertain fate for young orca stranded on Vancouver Island

John said equipment for the planned rescue has started to arrive in their remote community, located more than 450 kilometres north of Victoria.

Story continues below advertisement

A heavy lift machine the First Nation also uses in forestry work will arrive in Zeballos this weekend and could be used in the rescue effort.

John said a large seine net more than 270 metres long arrived from Campbell River on Thursday and is expected to be used to corral the young killer whale in a shallow area of the lagoon, before it’s put in a sling and transported to a pen in ocean waters.

Trending Now

The rescue team is waiting for the arrival of the net pen similar to those used by B.C. salmon farms to house the young orca at a yet-to-be-determined location, John said.

Click to play video: 'Race to reuninte orphaned orca calf with its pod'
Race to reuninte orphaned orca calf with its pod

John said that earlier plans to use a helicopter to lift the killer whale calf out of the lagoon have been overtaken by the effort to move it from the lagoon to the net pen by a specially outfitted vehicle, landing craft or boat.

Story continues below advertisement

Brett Jensen of Port McNeill, B.C., was in a flat-bottom jet boat near the lagoon shoreline on Friday.

He said it was a “privilege” to be taking part in the rescue operation.

Jensen, who’s a resource manager for Campbell River-based Strategic Natural Resources Consultants Inc., said he was on the water in the tidal lagoon surveying the area in preparation for the rescue attempt.

“To be part of it is pretty special,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices