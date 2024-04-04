Manitoba’s Conor Geekie nominated for WHL Player of the Year

Send this page to someone via email

Strathclair’s Conor Geekie of the Swift Current Broncos is one of four finalists for the Western Hockey League’s top award.

Geekie is up for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the Central Division finalist for the WHL’s Player of the Year award.

The other nominees include Zac Funk of the Prince George Cougars, Jagger Firkus of the Moose Jaw Warriors and Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs.

The 19-year-old Geekie potted 43 goals and 56 assists in only 55 games. He finished 10th in league scoring in the regular season with 99 points and that’s after missing a month for the World Junior Championship.

His +51 plus/minus rating was tops in the entire league and also helped earn him a place on the Central Division First All-Star team.

The former member of the Winnipeg Ice started the season with the Wenatchee Wild before being dealt to the Broncos in January following the World Juniors.

Geekie’s Broncos have already advanced to the second round of the WHL Playoffs following a four-game sweep of the Lethbridge Hurricanes where he scored a goal in every game.

Geekie was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Two other Manitobans were selected as finalists for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the defenceman of the year. Winnipeg’s Hudson Thornton of the Prince George Cougars and Dominion City’s Denton Mateychuk of the Warriors were both nominated.

The winners of both awards will be announced in early May.