Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba’s Conor Geekie nominated for WHL Player of the Year

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 6:29 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strathclair’s Conor Geekie of the Swift Current Broncos is one of four finalists for the Western Hockey League’s top award.

Geekie is up for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the Central Division finalist for the WHL’s Player of the Year award.

The other nominees include Zac Funk of the Prince George Cougars, Jagger Firkus of the Moose Jaw Warriors and Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs.

The 19-year-old Geekie potted 43 goals and 56 assists in only 55 games. He finished 10th in league scoring in the regular season with 99 points and that’s after missing a month for the World Junior Championship.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

His +51 plus/minus rating was tops in the entire league and also helped earn him a place on the Central Division First All-Star team.

The former member of the Winnipeg Ice started the season with the Wenatchee Wild before being dealt to the Broncos in January following the World Juniors.

Story continues below advertisement

Geekie’s Broncos have already advanced to the second round of the WHL Playoffs following a four-game sweep of the Lethbridge Hurricanes where he scored a goal in every game.

Geekie was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Trending Now

Two other Manitobans were selected as finalists for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the defenceman of the year. Winnipeg’s Hudson Thornton of the Prince George Cougars and Dominion City’s Denton Mateychuk of the Warriors were both nominated.

The winners of both awards will be announced in early May.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Ice’s Conor Geekie joins Global News Morning'
Winnipeg Ice’s Conor Geekie joins Global News Morning
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices