Developer, mayor mystified why affordable housing development in Mission was rejected

There is confusion in Mission surrounding an affordable housing development recently denied by BC Housing.

The new building on 2nd Avenue has 92 units, ready for people to move in next month. It is the tallest building in Mission.

However, without funding, the developer says he will have to put the units up for rent at market price.

It is unclear why the application was denied. The CEO of Apex Western Homes thinks it may be because the units have gas installed instead of electricity, which wasn’t a code requirement when the development process began. There is also a gas air exchanger on the roof.

“It hurts,” Raymond Vesley said.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. Ninety-two units, ribbon-cutting, ready for the premier to put his hand on it. I don’t understand.”

Vesley partnered with a non-profit housing provider called More Than A Roof Housing Society.

In a statement to Global News, the organization said it respects the processes that BC Housing has implemented to determine funding eligibility for its programs, including the Community Housing Fund.

“We sincerely hope the agencies involved can find an alternate path forward so that this important affordable housing development in Mission receives the funding required to finalize the project. Should that happen, More Than A Roof would be ready and able to operate the building.”

Even Mission’s mayor said he is confused about what happened and said there are about 180 people in the community who need affordable housing now.

“We have ourselves a purpose-built, concrete, gorgeous building,” Paul Horn said.

“Anybody would be happy to live there…. It just does not make any sense at all that we wouldn’t find the dollars to make it work at the price point that is being provided here.”

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said he does not agree the building was rejected due to gas instead of electric.

“BC Housing does independent reviews of all applicants for affordable housing projects,” he said.

“This one ranks fairly well, but it didn’t make the cut. But the project does have the ability to apply for the Indigenous Housing Fund, which is available and open right now.”

Kahlon said this particular project was proceeding without government funding.

“I appreciate it’s a tough market and there’s a lot of projects which are coming to us now asking for government to assist them on with the funding that we have. We simply cannot save every single project. We do what we can with the resources we have.”