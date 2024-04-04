Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Taiwan earthquake: 1 Canadian remains missing, top diplomat says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2024 5:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Taiwan earthquake: Demolition of damaged buildings underway, rescue efforts continue'
Taiwan earthquake: Demolition of damaged buildings underway, rescue efforts continue
WATCH: Taiwan earthquake: Demolition of damaged buildings underway, rescue efforts continue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Taiwan’s top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing after the powerful earthquake that hit the island this week, while two tourists from Canada have been “successfully rescued” from a national park.

Taiwan’s representative to Canada, Harry Tseng, says he has no details about the missing person but the rescued Canadians, who were previously reported to be on a hiking trail in the Taroko Gorge, don’t have serious injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Tseng says it’s hoped that rescue crews can locate the missing person by the end of Thursday.

Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency wire service says a total of three Canadians were rescued from the quake zone, with a fourth still missing, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More coming…

Click to play video: 'Earthquake in Taiwan kills at least 9, injures hundreds more'
Earthquake in Taiwan kills at least 9, injures hundreds more
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices