Taiwan earthquake: 1 Canadian remains missing, top diplomat says

Send this page to someone via email

Taiwan’s top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing after the powerful earthquake that hit the island this week, while two tourists from Canada have been “successfully rescued” from a national park.

Taiwan’s representative to Canada, Harry Tseng, says he has no details about the missing person but the rescued Canadians, who were previously reported to be on a hiking trail in the Taroko Gorge, don’t have serious injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Tseng says it’s hoped that rescue crews can locate the missing person by the end of Thursday.

Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency wire service says a total of three Canadians were rescued from the quake zone, with a fourth still missing, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More coming…