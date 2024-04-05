Hamilton police volunteer group shifts fundraising from YWCA after speech from activist

Send this page to someone via email

A group of current and former police officers say they want to approach other charities after being left feeling out in the cold following the YWCA’s Women of Distinction Gala.

The group, called Project First to Respond, started raising funds for the YWCA in 2021 with an annual golf tournament.

“That was with the goal to specifically raise money towards the construction of the YWCA’s Putman Family Building,” Hamilton police Sgt. Alexis Petrovic said.

Petrovic says the volunteer committee has raised upwards of $131,000 for the Y since the inaugural event.

She says a number of them attended the Women of Distinction Gala event on March 7, and says the tenor of the night left them feeling disheartened and unwelcome.

“The essence of an inclusive event wasn’t felt by all, so much so that there were other organizations there and businesspeople who approached some of the officers because they noticed the feeling of inclusion wasn’t there either.”

Petrovic says that prompted the Project First to Respond Committee to have a discussion after the event about where to put their efforts.

“We shouldn’t necessarily silo our charitable efforts, and that Project First to Respond and this golf tournament have opportunities to raise funds for many different community organizations that support women and children and we look forward to working with a new organization every year.”

YWCA CEO Medora Uppal says it was difficult news to hear.

“I was disappointed and saddened by their choice not to fundraise for us. We had a few good years of working together.”

Uppal says the YWCA is always on the lookout for new fundraising sources as they are a charitable organization.

“We don’t see this (the golf tournament) as funds being pulled from us, just this opportunity is not going to move forward so we’ll look forward to other opportunities.”

As far as the tenor of the evening, she says she didn’t notice anything different from other years — other than a speech by the 2024 Woman of Distinction Award winner that was questioned by the First to Respond group.

That winner was Jelena Vermilion, the executive director of the Sex Workers’ Action Program. She said she was unprepared to win and had no speech prepared.

“Not much was going through my mind at the moment other than ‘WOW!'”

She says what she said during her winner’s speech was misunderstood.

“The quote is: ‘My life is valuable regardless of the work that I do, regardless of the work that any of you do, except for maybe policing.’ I said policing. I was referring to the work they do — not referring to people. Or the value of their life.”

She referred to the “harmful impact their so-called profession has on the community,” and referenced the death of Chevranna Abdi, who died in 2003 during an arrest in Hamilton. Her death was ruled a drug poisoning.

Vermilion says she felt this was a great opportunity to speak her truth to a large number of people.

“What other opportunity as a civilian — as a person from a marginalized background — (do I) have to speak to so many people with authority?

“I think what was said was honestly needed.”

Despite the volunteer group moving its resources elsewhere, Uppal says she doesn’t feel like there are strained relations between the YWCA and Hamilton police.

“Not at all. I had a really great conversations with the chief and deputy chiefs; I didn’t feel any strain. They’ve reassured me we have a great relationship. We work together on a number of initiatives and we’ll continue to work together.”

Petrovic reiterated that Project First to Respond is a group of women who just happen to be police officers and that the decision to fund other charities is not in any way related to the Hamilton Police Service.

As far as whether the two sides will be working together in the future?

Petrovic isn’t ruling it out. “The door isn’t closed — we’ve just shifted.”

Uppal agreed.

“I’d be open to any conversation and willing to talk with the group so we’ve never closed the door on a conversation.”