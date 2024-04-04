Investigation underway after woman reports sexual assault at Waterloo Park: police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at Waterloo Park earlier this year.
Police say they were contacted last month about the assault which occurred in January.
A woman told police that she was walking through the park near Albert and Central streets at around 11 p.m. when a man approached her. He was then said to have sexually assaulted her.
The woman told police she had suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries as a result of the attack.
Police described the suspect as being around 30 years old with dark hair, a beard and a large build.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.
Comments