Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation underway after woman reports sexual assault at Waterloo Park: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 2:56 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle with its lights on.
File photo of a police vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at Waterloo Park earlier this year.

Police say they were contacted last month about the assault which occurred in January.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A woman told police that she was walking through the park near Albert and Central streets at around 11 p.m. when a man approached her. He was then said to have sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police she had suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries as a result of the attack.

Trending Now

Police described the suspect as being around 30 years old with dark hair, a beard and a large build.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices