Investigation underway after woman reports sexual assault at Waterloo Park: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at Waterloo Park earlier this year.

Police say they were contacted last month about the assault which occurred in January.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A woman told police that she was walking through the park near Albert and Central streets at around 11 p.m. when a man approached her. He was then said to have sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police she had suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries as a result of the attack.

Police described the suspect as being around 30 years old with dark hair, a beard and a large build.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.