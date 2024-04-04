Menu

Politics

Trudeau says provinces must price carbon as Manitoba eyes alternative to federal plan

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2024 2:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba focused on hitting net zero while delivering affordability: premier'
Manitoba focused on hitting net zero while delivering affordability: premier
On Thursday, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew commented on the province's goal to reduce emissions by investing in "$10 million into Mantioba-based zero emission bus manufacturer" while improving affordability through a federal carbon tax exemption.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Manitoba and other provinces are free to propose alternatives to the federal price on carbon, but must have a “price signal” of their own.

Premier Wab Kinew is hoping Manitoba will be given an exemption from federal carbon pricing because of the province’s clean hydroelectric grid and investments in carbon-reducing programs.

The Manitoba budget this week offers new incentives for people who buy electric vehicles and those who switch their home heating systems to clean energy.

Kinew says he is developing a plan for the federal government that will show Manitoba to achieve net-zero status on emissions.

Trudeau says he is looking forward to seeing the plan, but adds pollution cannot be free.

The former Progressive Conservative government in Manitoba tried to avoid the federal price through green initiatives and a lower carbon price but did not convince the federal government.

Trudeau was in the Manitoba capital Thursday to make a housing announcement — a new $1.5-billion housing fund designed to help non-profit organizations acquire more rental units across Canada and ensure they remain affordable.

Click to play video: 'Apartment construction loan program'
Apartment construction loan program
© 2024 The Canadian Press

