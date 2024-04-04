Trudeau says provinces must price carbon as Manitoba eyes alternative to federal plan

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Manitoba and other provinces are free to propose alternatives to the federal price on carbon, but must have a “price signal” of their own.

Premier Wab Kinew is hoping Manitoba will be given an exemption from federal carbon pricing because of the province’s clean hydroelectric grid and investments in carbon-reducing programs.

The Manitoba budget this week offers new incentives for people who buy electric vehicles and those who switch their home heating systems to clean energy.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Kinew says he is developing a plan for the federal government that will show Manitoba to achieve net-zero status on emissions.

Trudeau says he is looking forward to seeing the plan, but adds pollution cannot be free.

The former Progressive Conservative government in Manitoba tried to avoid the federal price through green initiatives and a lower carbon price but did not convince the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau was in the Manitoba capital Thursday to make a housing announcement — a new $1.5-billion housing fund designed to help non-profit organizations acquire more rental units across Canada and ensure they remain affordable.