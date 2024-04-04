Junior hockey: North Okanagan Knights sold, relocating to Cariboo

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in two months, an Okanagan junior hockey team is relocating to the Cariboo.

On Thursday, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced that the North Okanagan Knights of Armstrong have been sold and will now call Quesnel home.

The franchise will now be known as the Quesnel River Rush, with the KIJHL’s board of governors unanimously approving the sale.

2:17 Charitable hockey tournament lands in Kelowna

In March, the Summerland Steam announced their relocation to Williams Lake, where they’ll be known as the Mustangs.

Story continues below advertisement

They’ll join the 100 Mile House Wranglers, giving the Cariboo three teams. Notably, the Penticton Lakers relocated from the South Okanagan to the South Cariboo in 2013 to become the Wranglers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The KIJHL is thrilled to be involved in the return of Junior A hockey to Quesnel,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“We’ve been so excited to see the passion and enthusiasm that has been building throughout this process and we can’t wait to experience the incredible atmosphere when the team hits the ice this fall.”

According to the league, Quesnel businessman Tracy Mero purchased the Knights from Dean and Mynah Keller.

Mero has KIJHL experience, as he was involved with the Kamloops Storm as the principal owner before selling it to team president and governor Matt Kolle in order to buy the Knights.

1:49 Higher Edmonton Oilers playoff ticket prices part of supply-and-demand

Mero’s first hire was former 100 Mile House GM and head coach Dale Hladun as Quesnel’s first GM and head coach.

Story continues below advertisement

Hladun held similar roles with the Princeton Posse (2005-2013) and Fernie Ghostriders (2013-2014). He also coached the Quesnel Millionaires of the BCHL in the 1990s.

The North Okanagan Knights joined the KIJHL in 2009, with their best season being 2012-13 when they advanced to the league final.

This past season, the Knights finished second in their Okanagan-based division with a record of 18-20-2-4-0, good for 42 points. The Princeton Posse (35-8-0-1-0) were first with 71 points.

In this year’s playoffs, the Knights won their first-round series, 4-0 against the Osoyoos Coyotes, but fell 4-3 to Princeton in the second round.

“The KIJHL would like to acknowledge the Keller family and all of the volunteers, billets, fans and sponsors who have contributed to 15 years of junior hockey in Armstrong,” said Dubois.