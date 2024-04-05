Canada’s new grads face an active job market. How can you stand out?

As postsecondary students get ready to cross the stage to get their diplomas, a new survey from business consulting firm Robert Half shows they could face an active market. Sixty-four per cent of companies surveyed say they intend to hire entry-level professionals — those with zero to two years experience — in the first half of this year.

“It’s a great sign that there’s going to be some opportunities for (job seekers) to apply to,” Cal Jungwirth, Robert Half’s director of placement services.

Jungwirth says with an active market and many looking for a new job, it’s important to do what you can to stand out.

This can include using technology to research jobs and companies you’re interested in, and if you get an interview, learn more about that organization so you have a good understanding of what you’re in for.

It’s not just research though, as you can also work on tailored applications.

Looking for a new job? Here are some of the challenges amid economic uncertainty

Anita Connolly-Lynch, career development director and employment services at the University of New Brunswick, said having your resume and cover letter tailored specifically to the job and showcasing how your skills can relate to the job you want can be a help.

“You need to be resilient and adaptable, because as a new graduate you may not have a lot of experience out in the work world to know that there are opportunities out there for you that you could not have even thought of,” she said. “(There are) job titles that don’t exist but can be created for you and your interests.”

Both Jungwirth and Connolly-Lynch say resilience is important however because you may not get that interview right away.

The important thing is to not be discouraged and look into leveraging your network and also highlight your soft skills, things like interpersonal skills and leadership.

“So I really encourage everybody to practice interviews, work with people that you know, if you’ve got mentors in your life, and work on the soft skills of (being) outgoing, the strong communications that will typically drive organizations to get attracted to someone,” Jungwirth said.

Saskatchewan employers on the hunt for more skilled trade workers

When students do get those interviews or the job, Lynch-Connolly said it’s also important to be proactive and look into how you can continue to grow in your career.

A separate Robert Half survey found entry-level hires surveyed face challenges including not feeling well compensated, not having a mentor or a lack of training for key tasks.

Connolly-Lynch said it’s why job hunters should ask questions about what is available.

“It’s beneficial for both employee or interviewer and the candidate to be on the same page,” Connolly-Lynch said. “You’re well within your rights to ask the question, what sorts of training opportunities or professional development opportunities exist in this role.”

Jungwirth adds, companies need to remember they need to present the best case to find the top talent, and so they should highlight the opportunities for mentorship and growth so they can benefit as well.

“An interview is a two way street. Yes, organizations are interviewing individuals, but individuals are also interviewing the prospective organization,” Jungwirth said.