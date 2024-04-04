Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Home prices could reach new highs by 2026, CMHC report says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces $1.5B Canada Rental Protection Fund'
Trudeau announces $1.5B Canada Rental Protection Fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Winnipeg on Thursday where he announced the federal government would start a $1.5- billion Canada Rental Protection Fund ahead of the 2024 federal budget. Trudeau says the fund will "mobilize investments in financing from the charitable sector, the private sector and other orders of government in order to maximize the ability to acquire and protect affordable housing."
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is forecasting home prices could match peak levels seen in early 2022 by next year and reach new highs by 2026.

The agency’s latest housing market outlook report also says housing starts in Canada are expected to decline this year before recovering in 2025 and 2026, reflecting the lagged effect of higher interest rates on new construction.

A report last week from the agency showed construction began on 137,915 new units last year across Canada’s six largest cities, as levels remained in line with the past three years due to a surge of new apartments.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Toronto home prices rise in March, 2nd monthly increase since July'
Business Matters: Toronto home prices rise in March, 2nd monthly increase since July
Trending Now

But it says despite an increase in rental housing coming on the market in 2023, supply is not forecast to keep up with demand, leading to higher rents and lower vacancy rates in the coming years.

Story continues below advertisement

CMHC says affordability in the home ownership market will also be a concern for the next three years, as declining mortgage rates and the strongest population growth since the 1950s will likely spur a rebound in home sales and prices.

It predicts sales levels from 2025 to 2026 will slightly surpass the past 10-year average but remain below the record levels recorded from 2020 to 2021, due to how expensive housing remains.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices