WWE’s Chelsea Green says she was labelled an escort, booted from NYC hotel

WWE star Chelsea Green claims she was kicked out of one of New York City’s toniest hotels this week and says she thinks it’s because security thought she was an escort.

The former Women’s Tag Team champ and B.C. native took to X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday night to share a photo of the outfit she was wearing when she tried to grab at drink at The Plaza hotel’s Champagne Bar before a Broadway show.

“Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her wearing a denim mini skirt, white off-the-shoulder top, knee-high boots and a long dark jacket.

Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit😵‍💫

Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza… pic.twitter.com/U2oDSOfMj7 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 3, 2024

Green, 33, was in the Big Apple for WWE’s Monday Night Raw, less than a week away from wrestling’s biggest night of the year, WrestleMania.

Her plans for a pre-show cocktail, she alleges, were stamped out by mistaken hotel staff.

She told TMZ that she and a friend arrived at the hotel bar around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, but were asked to leave because they weren’t guests of the hotel.

A hotel guest, already in the bar, watched the incident go down and invited Green and her companion to have a drink, allowing them to pass by security.

View image in full screen FILE – WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Chelsea Green arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the Peacock original WWE documentary “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” on July 18, 2023 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. WWE via Getty Images

“Get back here. We aren’t playing your games. We know what you’re doing here,” Green recalled one of the staffers yelling as they entered.

She said she then proceeded to the hotel lobby to speak with management, but was met by three security guards who tried to chase her out again.

Eventually, she said, she did speak with the manager, but was heckled by the security staffers as they stood nearby.

“Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza Hotel LOL…,” her post on X concluded.

The wrestling pro seems determined to shake it off, however, and even poked a little fun at the situation, sharing a meme of the iconic scene from Pretty Woman where Julia Roberts’ escort character confronts store staff for treating her poorly because of her clothes.

Me for the rest of the week: pic.twitter.com/FAbpZBG0ZY — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 3, 2024

Her husband and fellow wrestling star, Matt Cardona, teased his wife with some light trolling, sharing “she kinda looks like an escort there,” capping off the post with a shrug emoji.

She kinda looks like an escort there. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/7AwC5WkCxo — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 4, 2024

Global News reached out to both the Plaza Hotel and Green, but did not hear back by publication time.

However, Green told TMZ she hopes the hotel will review surveillance footage and apologize.