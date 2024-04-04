S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal sector, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 101.49 points at 22,213.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 148.65 points at 39,275.79. The S&P 500 index was up 31.13 points at 5,242.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 126.52 points at 16,403.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.11 cents US compared with 73.87 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 25 cents at US$85.18 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down four cents at US$1.80 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$1.50 at US$2,313.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$4.24 a pound.