Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

AI-generated fake nude photos of students circulating: London, Ont. high school

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Artificial intelligence experts urge more deepfake ‘safeguards’'
Business Matters: Artificial intelligence experts urge more deepfake ‘safeguards’
RELATED: Artificial intelligence experts and industry executives have signed an open letter calling for more regulation around the creation and proliferation of deepfakes, citing potential risks to society. In Business Matters for Wednesday Feb. 21, Anne Gaviola explains why the need for AI safeguards is uniting people from a variety of industries including academia, entertainment as well as political leaders – Feb 21, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A high school in London, Ont., has notified parents and guardians of a “disturbing situation” impacting some of its students involving the distribution of fake nude photos.

The London District Catholic School Board provided a copy of the letter that went out to the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School community this week to Global News, adding that the board has “not had reports about this at any of our other schools.”

In the letter, the St. Thomas Aquinas administration said that “over the last several days, some of our students’ pictures have been copied from their social media sites” and then “altered using AI” to make the students appear naked.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“These photos have been distributed through group chats. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult and challenging situation for our young students and can have lasting adverse effects for them,” the letter reads. “The creation and distribution of this material could result in disciplinary measures.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The letter added that police have been contacted and have attended the school as part of the investigation. As well, the administration encourages parents and guardians to “speak to your children about the dangers of social media and artificial intelligence as well as the inappropriateness of distributing these types of images to their group chats.”

The London Police Service has confirmed to Global News that it is “aware of the incident” and “investigating” but would not provide any further details.

With files from Global News’ Emily Passfield.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices