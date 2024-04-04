Metro Vancouver gas price rises to $2.12 in five-cent jump overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices have continued to rise in the Metro Vancouver area, much to the chagrin of drivers.

Drivers woke up Thursday morning to see gas jumped up five cents overnight, with prices at most gas stations hovering between $2.04 and $2.12 a litre.

Prices are expected to rise again by Friday morning, most likely by another two cents.

1:49 Metro Vancouver gas prices could hit $2.30 by late spring

Gas expert Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy said that despite the Parkland Refinery in Burnaby being back in operation, the price per barrel continues to climb globally, leading to the price increases.

Story continues below advertisement

“The price per litre for a barrel of oil has moved up about 12 cents a litre. That, on top of the tightness and supply in the Pacific Northwest and the switch over to summer blends of gasoline, is really at the heart of why we’re seeing these prices move up as dramatically as they are,” he told Global News.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Of course, it doesn’t help, as we saw on Monday, the increase in carbon taxes of 3.5 cents a litre only compounds the problem.”

McTeague predicts that prices will continue to rise into the summer months and could be as high as $2.30 a litre by late spring.