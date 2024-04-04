Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince Albert police arrest 2 suspects after assault and robbery

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Two suspects were arrested by Prince Albert police after a report of an assault and robbery.
Two suspects were arrested by Prince Albert police after a report of an assault and robbery. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were arrested in Prince Albert, Sask., after police say a victim was assaulted with a metal bat and robbed.

Prince Albert police said the assault was reported early Thursday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said two people, in all black, assaulted a victim with a metal bat attached to a rope, threatened them, and stole their belongings.

Emergency medical services took the victim to hospital for a head injury.

Trending Now

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old man who matched suspect descriptions were found by officers at a business in the 3300 block of 2nd Avenue West. Police arrested both.

Both were scheduled for appearances Thursday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices