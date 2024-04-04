Prince Albert police arrest 2 suspects after assault and robbery

See more sharing options

Two people were arrested in Prince Albert, Sask., after police say a victim was assaulted with a metal bat and robbed.

Prince Albert police said the assault was reported early Thursday.

Police said two people, in all black, assaulted a victim with a metal bat attached to a rope, threatened them, and stole their belongings.

Emergency medical services took the victim to hospital for a head injury.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old man who matched suspect descriptions were found by officers at a business in the 3300 block of 2nd Avenue West. Police arrested both.

Both were scheduled for appearances Thursday.