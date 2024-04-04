Menu

Canada

Another case of measles reported in Ontario through travel

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 9:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians view measles as dangerous, not everyone in favour of mandatory vaccine: Poll'
Majority of Canadians view measles as dangerous, not everyone in favour of mandatory vaccine: Poll
WATCH: Majority of Canadians view measles as dangerous, not everyone in favour of mandatory vaccine: Poll – Mar 27, 2024
Durham Region Health Department says it has a confirmed case of measles in an adult who acquired the illness during a recent travel abroad.

DRHP said the public may have been exposed to the virus through a flight with Royal Jordanian Airlines RJ271 that departed from Jordan on March 28 at 10:43 a.m. (local time).

There is also a possible exposure when the flight landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Terminal 3, on March 28 between 5:24 and 8:45 p.m., DRHP said.

The individual is currently isolated at home.

DRHP said it is not aware of any specific exposure locations within Durham Region.

The local health department said it has already followed up with direct contacts of the infected individual and is investigating the case with other jurisdictions “regarding possible exposures outside of Durham Region.”

“Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are not immunized or have not previously had measles,” DRHP said.

DRHP said “all Ontarians are eligible for two publicly funded doses of the measles vaccine.”

There have been more cases of measles so far in 2024 than in all of 2023, according to Public Health Ontario.

