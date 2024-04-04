Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax man charged with attempted murder after woman severely injured: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 9:44 am
1 min read
The man, 56, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon. View image in full screen
The man, 56, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Halifax man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident that led to a woman being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said that officers responded at about 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning to a physical disturbance at an apartment building on South Park Street.

“Officers located a woman with life-threatening injuries. A 56-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested at the scene,” police said in the statement.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices