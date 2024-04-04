Halifax man charged with attempted murder after woman severely injured: police

A Halifax man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident that led to a woman being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
In a release, Halifax Regional Police said that officers responded at about 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning to a physical disturbance at an apartment building on South Park Street.
“Officers located a woman with life-threatening injuries. A 56-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested at the scene,” police said in the statement.
The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.
