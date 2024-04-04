Halifax man charged with attempted murder after woman severely injured: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident that led to a woman being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said that officers responded at about 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning to a physical disturbance at an apartment building on South Park Street.

“Officers located a woman with life-threatening injuries. A 56-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested at the scene,” police said in the statement.

Police lay attempted murder charges Halifax Regional Police has charged a man in relation to an attempted murder that occurred in Halifax yesterday. On April 3, 2024, at approximately 12:10 a.m., police responded to a physical disturbance at an apartment building on South Park… pic.twitter.com/oM7FdPvCCd — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) April 4, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.