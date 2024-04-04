PM in Winnipeg for housing announcement as budget day nears

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, are expected to be on hand.

Trudeau’s visit comes a day after the federal government revealed another glimpse of what will be presented in the coming budget, announcing that it’s setting aside another $15 billion for an apartment construction loan program.

Canada Builds: a Team Canada response to a generational housing challenge. Working with provinces and territories to build more homes, faster—like these ones—is priority number one. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/2oy6zQMvzC — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 4, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The government says the new money will bring the program’s available funding to $55 billion and is aimed at building at least 131,000 apartments in the next decade.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Trudeau also recently announced a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding and a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund.

The federal budget is set to be tabled on April 16.