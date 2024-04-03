Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Manitoba government doubles ‘beneficial’ fertility treatment tax credit

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 6:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'The cost of IVF in Canada is rising: what that means for couples trying to have a child'
The cost of IVF in Canada is rising: what that means for couples trying to have a child
WATCH: Fertility treatment can be a lifeline for people trying to conceive or planning to build a family in the future. But the cost for in vitro fertilization (IVF) is rising across Canada, according to experts and a Global News analysis. As Global's Nathaniel Dove reports, that's put pressure on Canadians hoping to grow their families. – Mar 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is trying to ease the financial pressures of starting a family by doubling its Fertility Treatment Tax Credit.

The initial tax credit, implemented by the previous NDP government in 2010, offered up t0 $8,000 back in taxes for $20,000 spent on treatment. Now, premier Wab Kinew said, “you’re going to be able to get $16,000 per year back, when you spend $40,000.”

Eligible expenses are also expanding to include surrogates and donors’ medical expenses, and payments to fertility clinics and donor banks, the province said.

It will continue to cover fertility clinic fees and related prescription drugs.

Dr. Gordon McTavish, medical director at Heartland Fertility Clinic, said he loves the tax credit, and is glad it’s not just “one and done.”

“A lot of the other provinces in the country are doing one lifetime funded cycle of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization). We know, that sometimes it can take more than one cycle of IVF,” he said, adding it’s great technology, but not perfect and doesn’t get people pregnant with every attempt.

Story continues below advertisement

“That financial burden — if you’ve only been given that one opportunity and it doesn’t work — then it’s really very difficult to overcome some of those financial barriers.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

McTavish said the average cost of IVF has grown nearly two-fold since the initial 2010 tax credit, now costing around $20,000 for the average cycle.

“This doubling of the tax credit is really going to be beneficial for some people that have been on the fence,” he said, adding that one in six people are infertile.

More on Lifestyle

“That’s a lot of people that are struggling with a medical condition, that can’t achieve the goal of parenthood.”

McTavish said with growing demand, even with increased staff and clinic space, Heartland has wait lists up to five months long.

Trending Now

Other Manitobans aren’t able to access fertility care in Manitoba and need to travel out of province.

Minister Uzoma Asagwara says these parents are not covered under the tax credit. At least right now.

“This was first implemented by a previous NDP government, and it’s our NDP government now that’s taking another step,” the minister said, adding the government is committed to “making sure that we’re always open to hearing the feedback from people who have this lived experience in terms of what additional steps maybe we can take.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fertility clinic opens new state-of-the-art facility'
Winnipeg fertility clinic opens new state-of-the-art facility
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices