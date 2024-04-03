Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

UPDATE: Lloydminster RCMP finds family of little boy found wandering alone

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press
UPDATE: An hour after issuing their initial news release, Lloydminster RCMP said the child had been identified and his family contacted. 

Previous story below:

RCMP in Lloydminster were looking for the parents or guardians of a young boy found wandering alone in the border city Tuesday night.

Lloydminster RCMP were dispatched to a report of a lost child around 7 p.m. in the city on the Alberta/Saskatchewan border.

The person who called police said they saw a little boy walking alone near a complex at 2902 50 Ave. in Lloydminster and called for help because no parent or guardian was found in the area.

Almost a day later, police said they still had not found the child’s family.

The child is be described being about a metre tall and 45 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes, and was wearing a grey zip-up sweater, a black and green Helly Hansen winter jacket, a navy t-shirt with green writing on it and black winter boots with blue lining on them.

If anyone has any information regarding this child or can identify him, they are asked to contact the Lloydminster RCMP Detachment at 780-808-8400.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

