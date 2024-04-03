Eddie Robar named interim City of Edmonton manager while permanent replacement sought

Send this page to someone via email

Eddie Robar has been named Edmonton’s interim city manager until council hires someone to permanently be the most senior official in city administration.

Robar was appointed acting city manager on March 22, when it was suddenly announced Andre Corbould would be leaving the role on April 3.

On Wednesday, the city said Robar would stay in the position as the interim manager, responsible for leading more than 11,000 City of Edmonton employees.

The role is just one of two that is hired by city council and reports directly to it.

“Council relies on city administration to provide the information and advice for us to make the best decisions for Edmontonians,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a statement.

“We appreciate that Eddie will provide a steady hand during this transition period. He has already earned the confidence of council through leadership in delivering key city programs, and we appreciate his commitment to public service in taking on this new assignment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to becoming the interim city manager, Robar was the deputy city manager of city operations. The department is responsible for parks, roads, transit, waste, fleet and facility programs.

The city said in that role, he has overseen redesign of the city’s bus network, introduced adjustments to snow and ice programs, and advanced the organics waste program.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Robar has been with the city since 2016 when he was hired as the Edmonton Transit Service branch manager. Prior to that, he led the transit system in Halifax.

The city said as the manager role is a contracted employee of city council, and contract terms are being finalized.

There is no firm timeline for finding a new permanent city manager, Sohi said, adding it’s a process to find the right person for the senior role.

On Wednesday, Robar was asked if he would apply for the permanent gig but said it was too soon to tell.

7 high-ranking officials leave City of Edmonton in a year

Corbould joined the city in January 2021 after an “extensive national search,” and came to the job after serving in senior roles with the government of Alberta and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Corbould replaced former city manager Linda Cochrane, who retired in 2019 after more than 37 years with the City of Edmonton. Former deputy city manager Adam Laughlin had covered the role on an interim basis in between Corbould and Cochrane.

Story continues below advertisement

Corbould and Laughlin are two of seven high-ranking officials to leave the City of Edmonton in less than a year.

2:03 Edmonton finalizing severance with departing city manager Andre Corbould

In April 2023, a reorganizing saw two deputy city manager positions eliminated: Kim Armstrong had been the deputy city manager of employee services since August 2018 and Catrin Owen had been the deputy city manager of communications and engagement since September 2018.

The following month, Hoa Quach left his position as city auditor. That role and the role of city manager are the only two positions that are hired by and directly report to city council.

One month after Quach left, long-time city employee Gord Cebryk left his position of deputy city manager of city operations.

While he had been in that position since 2018, Cebryk started with the City of Edmonton in May 1988.

Story continues below advertisement

In July, Stephanie McCabe left. She too had been a long-time employee, starting with the city in January 2003 and serving as deputy city manager of urban planning since February 2019.

Starting with the city in 2014, Laughlin served as interim city manager from December 2019, ushering the city through the COVID-19 pandemic until Corbould was hired in January 2021.

Laughlin then reverted back to deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services until his sudden departure in February 2024.

— More to come…

With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith, Global News