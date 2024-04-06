Saskatchewan towns quietly remember Humboldt Broncos bus crash 6 years later

Send this page to someone via email

April 6 marks the sixth anniversary of a Saskatchewan tragedy that rocked the nation.

In 2018, a semi-truck sped through a stop sign in rural Saskatchewan and hit the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

In total, 16 people died and 13 people were seriously injured.

6:55 Focus Saskatchewan: Humboldt 5 years after the bus crash

Canadians donned jerseys to demonstrate solidarity with the team and affected families, or green shirts to show support for organ donations.

The province’s support has carried the team’s legacies for the last six years.

The city of Humboldt and the families of the deceased are remembering the day quietly.

Six years later, and the crash has inspired new trucking training videos with an emphasis on the responsibilities of drivers.

The crash highlighted the need for more training, including driving in winter conditions and learning about the consequences of distracted driving.

Logan Boulet, one of the players who died in the crash, also inspired Green Shirt Day.

People across the province will wear green on Sunday to raise awareness for organ donations, after six people were saved by Boulet’s decision to be an organ donor.

Saskatchewan people have also been following the court process for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver who caused the crash by driving his semi through a stop sign and into the path of the Broncos bus.

He is currently fighting his deportation back to India.

— With files from Global News’ Nathaniel Dove.