Quebec provincial police ramp up pressure tactics over lagging contract talks

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police officers slowed down traffic on a major Montreal highway on Tuesday to pressure the government to settle their collective agreement.

The demonstration reflects the police union’s decision to ramp up tactics as it pushes for a deal with the government before the summer.

A video on the LCN television network shows several provincial police officers gathered outside on the highway near their parked vehicles on Monday, creating a traffic slowdown.

1:47 Quebec provincial police report 240 fatal collisions in 2023

Neither the provincial police union nor Public Security Minister François Bonnardel wished to comment today on the strategy that was widely panned in local media as a security risk.

Story continues below advertisement

Some 5,700 Quebec provincial police officers have been without a contract for two years, and over the weekend union members started wearing red hats in addition to their camouflage pants to show their displeasure with the government.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In September, almost 60 per cent of members rejected an agreement in principle that would have given officers a 21 per cent pay increase over five years.