Canada

Quebec provincial police ramp up pressure tactics over lagging contract talks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
A Quebec provincial police patch is shown during a news conference in Quebec City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Quebec provincial police officers are ramping up pressure tactics as their union pushes for an agreement with the government over a new contract before the summer. View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police patch is shown during a news conference in Quebec City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Quebec provincial police officers are ramping up pressure tactics as their union pushes for an agreement with the government over a new contract before the summer. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police officers slowed down traffic on a major Montreal highway on Tuesday to pressure the government to settle their collective agreement.

The demonstration reflects the police union’s decision to ramp up tactics as it pushes for a deal with the government before the summer.

A video on the LCN television network shows several provincial police officers gathered outside on the highway near their parked vehicles on Monday, creating a traffic slowdown.

Quebec provincial police report 240 fatal collisions in 2023

Neither the provincial police union nor Public Security Minister François Bonnardel wished to comment today on the strategy that was widely panned in local media as a security risk.

Some 5,700 Quebec provincial police officers have been without a contract for two years, and over the weekend union members started wearing red hats in addition to their camouflage pants to show their displeasure with the government.

In September, almost 60 per cent of members rejected an agreement in principle that would have given officers a 21 per cent pay increase over five years.

Nearly 600 cars recovered in sweeping auto theft crackdown in Ontario, Quebec: police
© 2024 The Canadian Press

