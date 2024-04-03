Rock thrown from Anthony Henday Drive overpass hits vehicle, police seek footage

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for dashcam footage from drivers who may have witnessed a man throwing a rock from a southside freeway overpass.

It happened Monday afternoon on the Rabbit Hill Road overpass onto Anthony Henday Drive.

The Edmonton Police Service said at around 2:30 p.m., a 2016 Subaru WRX was travelling west on the Henday when it was hit by a rock reportedly thrown from the Rabbit Hill Road overpass.

The suspect then walked north toward the Terwillegar area on foot, police said.

He was described as a younger male who was wearing a black T-shirt and a dark backpack.

“Throwing any object off an overpass into oncoming traffic is extremely dangerous and we are grateful that the driver did not sustain any physical injuries in this case,” EPS Const. Janelle Somerville said.

“We are hopeful that a motorist travelling along the Rabbit Hill Road overpass around 2:30 p.m. on Apr. 1 may have dashcam video of the suspect.”

Police said they’re investigating whether the Henday rock throwing is linked to any previous incidents involving objects thrown from an overpass onto moving vehicles.

Last month, a mother sitting beside her infant was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a man was arrested after a hunk of metal was thrown off a Whitemud Drive overpass where several other such incidents have taken place in recent months.

Since the end of December 2023, several bricks, rocks and a concrete slab have been thrown off the 53rd Avenue overpass of Whitemud Drive onto the busy freeway below, damaging vehicles and smashing through windshields — sometimes injuring the people inside.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the male suspect on the Rabbit Hill Road overpass is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.