Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rock thrown from Anthony Henday Drive overpass hits vehicle, police seek footage

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 2:11 pm
2 min read
Anthony Henday Drive traffic sign. View image in full screen
File photo of Anthony Henday Drive sign. Karen Bartko/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police are looking for dashcam footage from drivers who may have witnessed a man throwing a rock from a southside freeway overpass.

It happened Monday afternoon on the Rabbit Hill Road overpass onto Anthony Henday Drive.

The Edmonton Police Service said at around 2:30 p.m., a 2016 Subaru WRX was travelling west on the Henday when it was hit by a rock reportedly thrown from the Rabbit Hill Road overpass.

The suspect then walked north toward the Terwillegar area on foot, police said.

He was described as a younger male who was wearing a black T-shirt and a dark backpack.

“Throwing any object off an overpass into oncoming traffic is extremely dangerous and we are grateful that the driver did not sustain any physical injuries in this case,” EPS Const. Janelle Somerville said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are hopeful that a motorist travelling along the Rabbit Hill Road overpass around 2:30 p.m. on Apr. 1 may have dashcam video of the suspect.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they’re investigating whether the Henday rock throwing is linked to any previous incidents involving objects thrown from an overpass onto moving vehicles.

Last month, a mother sitting beside her infant was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a man was arrested after a hunk of metal was thrown off a Whitemud Drive overpass where several other such incidents have taken place in recent months.

Since the end of December 2023, several bricks, rocks and a concrete slab have been thrown off the 53rd Avenue overpass of Whitemud Drive onto the busy freeway below, damaging vehicles and smashing through windshields — sometimes injuring the people inside.

Click to play video: 'Metal hunk thrown from Whitemud Drive overpass harms mom sitting by baby; man arrested'
Metal hunk thrown from Whitemud Drive overpass harms mom sitting by baby; man arrested

Anyone with dashcam footage of the male suspect on the Rabbit Hill Road overpass is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices