Crime

Several people charged after drug raid at Quinte West home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
OPP have charged nine people in connection with a drug investigation in Quinte West. View image in full screen
OPP have charged nine people in connection with a drug investigation in Quinte West. Global News
Several people have been charged in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation in Quinte West.

Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant a home on King Street in Trenton around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Once inside the home police say officers found cash, ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and meth.

Police say nine people ranging in age from 32 to 51 were arrested. All are facing a number of trafficking and weapons related charges.

 

