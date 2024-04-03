Several people charged after drug raid at Quinte West home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Several people have been charged in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation in Quinte West.

Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant a home on King Street in Trenton around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Once inside the home police say officers found cash, ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and meth.

Police say nine people ranging in age from 32 to 51 were arrested. All are facing a number of trafficking and weapons related charges.