Man killed in northeastern Manitoba vehicle-pedestrian crash

A 23-year-old man is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in God’s Lake Narrows, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the local detachment were called to Wasahak Road in the northeastern Manitoba community around 10 p.m. on March 28, where the man was pronounced dead on-scene.

An investigation has determined that the man — who police say was lying on the road — was hit by a commercial water truck. The truck’s driver, a 31-year-old woman from God’s Lake Narrows, stopped the truck immediately and called police.

RCMP continue to investigate.

